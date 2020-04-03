UrduPoint.com
Russia Maintains Close Contact With Saudi Arabia On Oil Markets - Putin

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 11:16 PM

Russia Maintains Close Contact With Saudi Arabia on Oil Markets - Putin

Russia maintains close contact with partners in Saudi Arabia and is interested in taking joint actions to ensure stability in the oil markets amid drop in demand, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) Russia maintains close contact with partners in Saudi Arabia and is interested in taking joint actions to ensure stability in the oil markets amid drop in demand, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"You know that we are in close contact with our partners in Saudi Arabia.

I have recently had a conversation with US President [Donald Trump]. We are all concerned about the current situation, everyone is interested in joint and, I want to emphasize this, coordinated actions to ensure long-term stability in the market," Putin said at a domestic meeting on the global energy market.

The president noted that it was not Russia that initiated the OPEC+ deal collapse and stressed Moscow's readiness for cooperation on the matter.

