Russia, Mauritania To Boost Cooperation In Fishing Industry - Lavrov

Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2023 | 09:05 PM

NOUAKCHOTT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) Russia and Mauritania have agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation in maritime fishing, "the undoubted flagship" of the countries' trade and economic partnership, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday.

"Russian vessels annually fish in Mauritania's exclusive economic zone, and we are grateful that they are provided with favorable conditions in accordance with the agreement currently in place. We agreed to take additional measures to make this work as effective and comfortable as possible," Lavrov told a joint press conference after a meeting with Mauritanian Foreign Minister Mohamed Salem Ould Merzoug.

Lavrov noted that both states pay special attention to trade and economic cooperation, in which fishing is "the undoubted flagship" of the bilateral partnership.

Russia and Mauritania signed Marine Fisheries Agreement in 2003, under which Mauritania would provide harbor facilities for Russian fishing vessels.

