Russia May Fully Satisfy Domestic Demand For COVID Vaccine By June - RDIF

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 03:33 PM

Russia can vaccinate all its citizens willing to get a coronavirus shot by June, Kirill Dmitriev, the CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), said on Saturday in an interview with the Rossiya 1 TV channel

"You know, of course, [we are] focused on vaccinating Russians, and Russia is practically the only country in the world that can vaccinate all citizens who want to by June," Dmitriev said.

According to the RDIF CEO, the United States and Europe can fully satisfy the domestic demand for the vaccines only by September or October.

Dmitriev added that Russia was currently delivering very small volumes of its Sputnik V vaccine doses to foreign markets, noting that the priority is given to Russian citizens.

Sputnik V, developed by the Gamaleya Epidemiology and Microbiology Center and registered by the Russian Ministry of Health on August 11, was the world's first coronavirus vaccine. Two components are administered to a person within an interval of 21 days.

