Russia Military Export Agency Signs Aircraft Contracts Worth Over $1.3Bln At Dubai Airshow

The Russian Military Export Agency, Rosoboronexport, signed aircraft contracts worth more than $1.3bln at the Dubai Airshow 2021, Sergey Chemezov, chief executive officer of the state corporation Rostec, said on Tuesday

DUBAI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) The Russian Military Export Agency, Rosoboronexport, signed aircraft contracts worth more than $1.3bln at the Dubai Airshow 2021, Sergey Chemezov, chief executive officer of the state corporation Rostec, said on Tuesday.

"During the Dubai Airshow 2021, Rosoboronexport signed contracts for the supply of aircraft worth over $1.3 billion. These are combat aircraft, helicopters, drones, engines," Chemezov said.

He refused to name the countries for objective reasons.

