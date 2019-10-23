(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia and Niger have signed a contract for deliveries of 12 Russian Mi-35 attack helicopters, Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Deputy Director Anatoly Punchuk told Sputnik on Wednesday at the Russia-Africa forum

"The contract has been signed, [for] 12 helicopters, the contract is being implemented," Punchuk said.

Nigerien Foreign Minister Kallo Ankourao has told Sputnik that the countries plan to sign this deal in October, noting that Niger needs the Russian helicopters for fighting the Boko Haram terror group.

The two-day Russia-Africa summit and business forum, co-chaired by the presidents of Russia and Egypt, starts on Wednesday. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.