Russia Offers US To Restore Dialogue On Preventing Cyberthreats - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 07:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) Russia has offered the United States to restore specialized channels of dialogue - including high-level ones - on preventing cyberthreats, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

"From our point of view, one of the first steps to the right direction would be Washington's response to our proposal to restore the Russian-US dialogue on the international information security, voiced in the statement of Russian President Vladimir Putin as of September 25, 2020," a spokesperson for the ministry said.

"The Russian initiative envisages the adoption of a set of practical measures on resetting the bilateral relations in the sphere of using information and communications technologies, including the restoration of specialized dialogue formats and channels of communication, also high-level ones.

[The initiative]  also includes reaching an agreement on preventing incidents in information space, exchanging guarantees of non-interference in each other's internal affairs as well as reaching a global agreement on taking political commitment by nations to refrain from attacking each other with the use of IT," the ministry added.

More Stories From World

