Russia Probes YouTube For 'abusing' Dominant Position: Regulator

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 10:44 PM

Russia probes YouTube for 'abusing' dominant position: regulator

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Russia has launched a probe against YouTube for "abusing" its dominant position in the market by making "biased" decisions about comment moderation, a government regulator said on Monday.

The Federal Anti-Monopoly Service said in a statement that YouTube's rules relating to the suspension or deletion of accounts are "opaque, biased and unpredictable", leading to the "infringement of the interests of users" and the "restriction of competition".

