Russia Proposes to UN to Help Developing Countries in Countering Cybercrime - Prosecutors

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) Russia has proposed to the United Nations to help developing countries in combating cybercrime, Deputy Prosecutor General Petr Gorodov told Sputnik.

Russia submitted the draft convention on countering cybercrime to the UN on Tuesday. The document, presented by Gorodov in Vienna, "introduces new elements of crimes committed using information and communication".

"I also consider an important element of the draft to provide technical assistance to developing countries that are most vulnerable to the actions of cybercriminals and need serious support. The future convention can become a serious impetus for the formation of a powerful legislative framework and increase the technical capacity of the UN member states in the protection of people, society and business," Gorodov said.