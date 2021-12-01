Russia Ramps Up Disinformation in Ukraine to Justify Pre-Planned Military Action - Blinken

Russia is intensifying its disinformation campaign in Ukraine to justify a pre-planned military action, tactics the United States has seen again in the past 24 hours, State Secretary Antony Blinken said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) Russia is intensifying its disinformation campaign in Ukraine to justify a pre-planned military action, tactics the United States has seen again in the past 24 hours, State Secretary Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

"Then (in 2014) as now they (Russia) intensify disinformation in Ukraine to justify pre-planned military action. We've seen that tactic again in just the past 24 hours. And in recent weeks, we have also observed a massive spike, more than tenfold, in social media activity pushing anti-Ukrainian propaganda, approaching levels last seen in the lead up to Russians' invasion of Ukraine in 2014," Blinken said during a press briefing in Riga following a meeting of NATO foreign ministers.