Russia Ready To Help Serbia Develop Nuclear Energy Industry - Prikhodko

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 02:20 AM

Russia Ready to Help Serbia Develop Nuclear Energy Industry - Prikhodko

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2019) Russia is ready to become Serbia's partner in nuclear energy sector if Belgrade decides to lift the current restrictions in this area, First Deputy Chief of the Russian Government Staff Sergei Prikhodko said.

Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev pays a visit to Serbia on October 19 to attend celebrations dedicated to the 75th anniversary of Belgrade's liberation from Nazi occupation in World War II.

 "As to the possibility of building a nuclear power plant in Serbia, everything will depend on the position of the Serbian side in this matter.

In Serbia, there are legislative restrictions on the development of the nuclear energy industry. If the Serbian leadership decides to launch a national atomic energy program in the future, Russia will be ready to become Serbia's partner in this strategic project," Prikhodko told reporters ahead of Medvedev's visit.

Serbian Ambassador to Russia Miroslav Lazanski earlier said that Belgrade and Russia's Rosatom could sign an agreement on constructing a nuclear science center in Serbia during the October 19 visit.

