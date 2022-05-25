Russia is ready to launch humanitarian corridors to unblock Ukraine's sea ports for exports of Ukrainian grain, but Kiev must first ensure that ports are cleared of mines, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Wednesday

"(The solution of the food crisis) requires that Ukraine demine all ports where vessels are stationed. Russia stands ready to provide the necessary humanitarian passages, which it does every day," Rudenko told reporters.

He also said that Moscow is open for a dialogue on food security, yet a "comprehensive approach" is needed to address the unfolding food crisis, including the lifting of sanctions against Russia.

"The Russian side is always available for dialogue with everyone who seeks a peaceful solution to all problems," Rudenko noted.

Countries and international organizations have been calling for unblocking Ukraine's sea ports and releasing the grain stuck in warehouses, seeking to curtail rising food prices and deliver crops to the regions facing acute food insecurity as soon as possible.

Addressing the UN Security Council last week, World Food Programme Executive Director David Beasley said that the failure to open Black Sea ports in the Odessa Region "will be a declaration of war on global food security," which will bring about famine, instability and trigger mass migration across the world.