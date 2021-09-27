Russia Ready to Work With Any Future German Government - Ambassador

UrduPoint.com

Russia is ready to work with any new German government that will be formed following the federal election, ambassador in Berlin Sergey Nechayev said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) Russia is ready to work with any new German government that will be formed following the Federal election, ambassador in Berlin Sergey Nechayev said on Monday.

"We are ready to work with any German government that will be formed after the election.

We have a very broad and positive agenda with Germany, including the economy, energy, technical connections, culture and humanitarian affairs," Nechayev said on air of Russia-24 broadcaster.

