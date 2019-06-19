UrduPoint.com
Russia Received Invite To Attend Global Media Freedom Conference In London - Embassy In UK

Russia Received Invite to Attend Global Media Freedom Conference in London - Embassy in UK

Russia received an invite to attend the Global Conference for Media Freedom in London, organized by the UK Foreign Ministry, and would like to attend the event, but has not made a final decision on the matter, the spokesperson of the Russian Embassy in London said Wednesday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) Russia received an invite to attend the Global Conference for Media Freedom in London, organized by the UK Foreign Ministry, and would like to attend the event, but has not made a final decision on the matter, the spokesperson of the Russian Embassy in London said Wednesday.

"We have received an invitation from the UK side and would like to participate in the conference ... However, there has not been enough clarity on the list of journalists and civil activists who will participate in the conference. Russia will decide whether it will participate as these details become revealed," the diplomat said.

The spokesperson added that Russia gave great attention to the matter of media freedom and made considerable efforts to contribute to the free dissemination of information globally.

More Stories From World

