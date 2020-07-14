UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 1 Ceasefire Violation In Syria, Turkey Records None - Defense Ministry

Tue 14th July 2020 | 06:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered one ceasefire violation in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered none, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The Russian part of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission for consideration of issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities, recorded 1 fact of opening fire in the province of Latakia. The Turkish part of the mission did not record any facts of opening fire," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The Russian military has held two humanitarian operation in Syrian provinces of Aleppo and Raqqa in the given period, delivering 880 food sets to local residents, the ministry added.

In a different bulletin, the ministry has noted that 73 Syrian refugees have returned to the country from neighboring Lebanon.

"Over the past 24 hours, 73 refugees (including: 22 women and 37 children) returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of Lebanon through the Jaydet-Yabus and Tell-Kalah checkpoints. There was no withdrawal of refugees from Jordan through the Nasib checkpoint," the ministry added.

Russia, Turkey, and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in conflict-affected Syria. Moscow regularly carries out humanitarian operations across the country and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

