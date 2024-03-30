Russia Says Attack Foiled In South Of Country: Agencies
Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2024 | 01:00 AM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) Russia's security services said Friday that they had arrested three people from "a Central Asian country" who were plotting an attack in the south of the country, news agencies reported.
The FSB said in a statement that it had "put an end to the terrorist activities of three nationals from a Central Asian country who were planning to commit a terrorist act by blowing up a device in a public place in the Stavropol region", the agencies said.
Russian television showed images of several men pinned to the ground by FSB agents.
The Ria Novosti news agency said the ingredients for an improvised explosive device (IED) and chemical substances had been found at the home of one of the suspects.
The announcement came a week after last Friday's massacre at the Crocus City concert hall on the outskirts of Moscow, which claimed at least 144 lives.
The Stavropol region sits in the North Caucasus region of southern Russia, bordering Dagestan and Chechnya among other regions.
Recent Stories
Liverpool target Xabi Alonso says staying as Leverkusen coach
Business collaboration way to strengthen UAE-Pakistan relations: Tirmizi
Ambassador, CEO European Asian Studies discuss relations
Moscow slams 'unacceptable Israeli' strikes on Syria
Amorim emerges as new front-runner after Alonso snubs Liverpool
Israeli strikes foe Hezbollah in Syria, Lebanon
Welcome to the Beyonce rodeo: new country album drops to praise
N.Ireland unionist leader resigns over reported offence
Refugees caught up in Paris clean-up drive
Mourners express grief, anger after one week Moscow's massacre
Mirwaiz demands unrestricted access to mosques during Ramazan
Polish govt moves to bypass president veto over emergency contraception
More Stories From World
-
Another US State Department official resigns over Biden’s ‘horrific’ support for Israel43 minutes ago
-
Moscow slams 'unacceptable Israeli' strikes on Syria2 hours ago
-
Israeli strikes foe Hezbollah in Syria, Lebanon2 hours ago
-
N.Ireland unionist leader resigns over reported offence2 hours ago
-
Refugees caught up in Paris clean-up drive2 hours ago
-
Mourners express grief, anger after one week Moscow's massacre2 hours ago
-
Polish govt moves to bypass president veto over emergency contraception3 hours ago
-
Huge crane ready to clear Baltimore bridge debris3 hours ago
-
Family of US reporter jailed in Russia vows to keep fighting3 hours ago
-
US Fed's preferred inflation gauge ticks up as fuel costs rise3 hours ago
-
US Fed's preferred inflation gauge ticks up as fuel costs rise3 hours ago
-
China's Global Security Initiative 'crucial in fight against terrorism': Forum4 hours ago