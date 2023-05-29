UrduPoint.com

Russia Sees No Risks Of Escalation On Iranian-Afghan Border After Deadly Clashes - Envoy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 29, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Russia Sees No Risks of Escalation on Iranian-Afghan Border After Deadly Clashes - Envoy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2023) Russia does not see any risks of serious escalation or possibility of long-term consequences after the deadly clashes that occurred over the weekend on the Iranian-Afghan border, Russian Special Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told Sputnik on Monday.

"I do not think that there is such a risk. Such incidents happened before and took place without long-term consequences," Kabulov told Sputnik.

On Sunday, Iranian media reported that one Iranian border guard had been killed and two others injured in an armed clash with Taliban forces (under UN sanctions for terrorism) near the village of Sasouli in Iran's southeastern province of Sistan and Balouchestan.

The Taliban forces also suffered casualties as a result of the clash in Sasouli, but the extent was unclear, the Tasnim news agency reported, citing the Iranian Border Police Command.

This was the second deadly clash on the Iranian-Afghan border's southern segment over the weekend. On Saturday, border guards on both sides clashed in the area between Iran's Sistan and Balouchestan province and Afghanistan's Nimruz, resulting in one casualty on each of the sides.

