Russia Sent All Sputnik V Data To WHO, Visit Of Experts Expected In Q1 - Health Ninister

Sumaira FH Published January 20, 2022 | 08:19 PM

Russia Sent All Sputnik V Data to WHO, Visit of Experts Expected in Q1 - Health Ninister

Russia has sent all data on the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to the World Health Organization (WHO), a visit of its experts to Russia is expected in the first quarter, tentatively in February, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said

VORONEZH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) Russia has sent all data on the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to the World Health Organization (WHO), a visit of its experts to Russia is expected in the first quarter, tentatively in February, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said.

"All the data has been transferred to the World Health Organization, the dossier has been formed, we are waiting for their decision, I think that the visits will take place in the first quarter, we are waiting approximately in February," Murashko told reporters.

