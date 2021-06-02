UrduPoint.com
Russia To Begin Batch Production Of New Light MLRS In 2024 - Technodinamika

Russia to Begin Batch Production of New Light MLRS in 2024 - Technodinamika

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) Batch production of Russia's new light 80 mm multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS) is scheduled to begin in 2024, Igor Nasenkov, the head of the Technodinamika holding of the Rostec state corporation (which is the managing company of the MLRS developer), said on Wednesday.

"We are proactively developing a demonstration model of a light 80 mm caliber MLRS at our own expense.

If the results are positive, development can be completed in 2023 and after state tests, batch production can be mastered by the end of 2024," Nasenkov told reporters.

A sample of the new MLRS will be presented to representatives of the Russian Defense Ministry at the upcoming Army-2021 defense forum, scheduled for August.

The managing director of MLRS developer Tekhmash earlier told Sputnik that the light MLRS would be installed on cars and use unguided air-to-surface missiles of 80 mm caliber.

More Stories From World

