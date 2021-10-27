UrduPoint.com

Russia To Counter NATO's Potential Eastward Expansion - Foreign Minister

Russia will do everything to resist NATO's eastward expansion amid efforts to expedite Ukraine's ascension to the alliance, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) Russia will do everything to resist NATO's eastward expansion amid efforts to expedite Ukraine's ascension to the alliance, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"I believe these are very dangerous games (NATO expansion), and we will do our best to counter these kinds of trends and raise awareness among all affected countries of the dangers of such a course," Lavrov said at a joint press conference after the meeting with South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong.

The minister also added that diplomatic work is not the only measure that Russia must resort to in order to counter the Alliance's policies.

"Diplomatic work alone (to contain NATO at a distance from the borders of Russia) is not enough, it is necessary to take other measures that will be adequate to the threats posed to the security of the Russian Federation.

I assure you that President Putin keeps these issues under personal control," Lavrov said.

On October 18, Lavrov announced that Moscow would suspend activities of its permanent mission to NATO from November 1 in response to the alliance's decision to expel eight members of the Russian mission to NATO in Brussels for allegedly working as intelligence officers, cutting their number to 10 in total.

In addition, starting next month, NATO military liaison mission and information offices in Moscow will be closed and the accreditation of their employees revoked.

More Stories From World

