UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To 'Delight' US With Countermeasures Amid New Sanctions Soon - Zakharova

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 06:10 PM

Russia to 'Delight' US With Countermeasures Amid New Sanctions Soon - Zakharova

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday that Moscow was soon going to "delight" Washington with countermeasures in response to the newly-imposed sanctions over opposition figure Alexey Navalny.

This past Tuesday, the European Union slapped sanctions on several Russian officials accused of playing a role in Navalny's arrest. The United States followed the suit with sanctions of its own that same day. Russia dismissed the restrictions as another hostile lunge against it.

"Given how they [the West] behave now ” they published all these [sanction] lists at once ” I think that we will delight them soon, the work is underway," Zakharova said during an appearance on Russia's Channel One when asked about Russia's response to US sanctions.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that the relations with the EU were at a low point even before the new sanctions were introduced. EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell, in turn, described the bilateral relationship as being at a "standstill" during his Moscow visit in early February.

In January, Navalny returned to Moscow from Germany, where he was treated for alleged poisoning and was arrested upon arrival at Sheremetyevo International Airport. Shortly after, a Moscow court rescinded Navalny's suspended sentence in the 2014 Yves Rocher fraud case over multiple probation breaches and replaced it with a 3.5-year prison term.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Washington European Union Visit Germany Same United States January February All From Airport Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Saboor Aly expresses gratitude for fans and friend ..

12 minutes ago

Pope&#039;s visit carries message of peace to all ..

16 minutes ago

President Huawei Middle East Region Charles Yang c ..

20 minutes ago

PTI ministers express annoyance over ECPâ€™s press ..

30 minutes ago

Bureau of Education for Gulf States in Sharjah, AL ..

31 minutes ago

31,312 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.