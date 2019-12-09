UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Pay WADA About $5Mln For Anti-Doping Probe So Far - Niggli

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 08:35 PM

Russia to Pay WADA About $5Mln For Anti-Doping Probe So Far - Niggli

Russia preliminary should pay the World Ant-Doping Agency (WADA) a little less than $5 million for investigations regarding doping abuse by Russian athletes, but the final sum may be more, WADA Director General Olivier Niggli told Sputnik on Monday

LOSANNE (Switzerland) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) Russia preliminary should pay the World Ant-Doping Agency (WADA) a little less than $5 million for investigations regarding doping abuse by Russian athletes, but the final sum may be more, WADA Director General Olivier Niggli told Sputnik on Monday.

"How much I don't have the final number, but I can tell you we have spent a few millions [of US dollars] in this investigation ... I would say less than 5 million ... but the bill is going to continue going up ... because we don't think it is for us to pay for work that's being done when we have identified that people have tried to cheat on us," Niggli said.

The WADA Executive Committee unanimously adopted earlier in the day the recommendations of the organization's Compliance Review Committee (CRC) and suspended Russian athletes from participating in international sporting events, including the Olympic and Paralympic Games, for four years. Only "clean" athletes from Russia will be allowed to compete in neutral status - without the flag and the national anthem. In addition, the Russian Anti-Doping agency (RUSADA) was recognized as not complying with the global anti-doping code.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Russia Costa Rican Colon May December 2019 Olympics From Million

Recent Stories

UAE hosts second annual meeting of Food Forever In ..

11 minutes ago

CDA all set to launch development works in sector ..

5 minutes ago

FBR to introduce track & trace system for four maj ..

5 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad inaugurates dispens ..

5 minutes ago

Punjab University to celebrate Int'l Human Rights ..

6 minutes ago

Messi to miss Barca's Champions League trip to Int ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.