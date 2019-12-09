Russia to Pay WADA About $5Mln For Anti-Doping Probe So Far - Niggli

Russia preliminary should pay the World Ant-Doping Agency (WADA) a little less than $5 million for investigations regarding doping abuse by Russian athletes, but the final sum may be more, WADA Director General Olivier Niggli told Sputnik on Monday

LOSANNE (Switzerland) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 09th December Russia preliminary should pay the World Ant-Doping Agency (WADA) a little less than $5 million for investigations regarding doping abuse by Russian athletes, but the final sum may be more, WADA Director General Olivier Niggli told Sputnik on Monday.

"How much I don't have the final number, but I can tell you we have spent a few millions [of US dollars] in this investigation ... I would say less than 5 million ... but the bill is going to continue going up ... because we don't think it is for us to pay for work that's being done when we have identified that people have tried to cheat on us," Niggli said.

The WADA Executive Committee unanimously adopted earlier in the day the recommendations of the organization's Compliance Review Committee (CRC) and suspended Russian athletes from participating in international sporting events, including the Olympic and Paralympic Games, for four years. Only "clean" athletes from Russia will be allowed to compete in neutral status - without the flag and the national anthem. In addition, the Russian Anti-Doping agency (RUSADA) was recognized as not complying with the global anti-doping code.