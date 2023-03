Russia to Promote Large Eurasian Partnership in Future on International Platforms - Putin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia will work on forming a large Eurasian partnership on international platforms, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) Russia will work on forming a large Eurasian partnership on international platforms, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"We find it important to continue coordination under the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS .

.. and, of course, make further efforts on coupling migration processes in the Eurasian Economic Community and the Chinese One Belt, One Road initiative with the aim to form a large Eurasian partnership in the future," Putin said following the talks with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping.