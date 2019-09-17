UrduPoint.com
Russia, Turkey Have Talks On Development Of New Weapons - Putin

Russia, Turkey Have Talks on Development of New Weapons - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2019) Russia and Turkey are cooperating successfully in the defense industry and are having negotiations on new prospective weaponry, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

"We are deepening defense industry ties, implementing the contract on supplying S-400 Triumph air defense systems, having negotiations on new prospective weaponry," the Russian president said during a press conference following the Russia-Turkey-Iran meeting in Ankara.

Regarding cooperation with Iran, the Russian president said that he and the Iranian leader discussed joint work in various sectors of the economy as well the objective of increasing the use of the two countries' national currencies in trade.

"At the meeting with Iranian President [Hassan] Rouhani, key issues of Russian-Iranian cooperation in energy, transport and industry were discussed. It was agreed to continue implementing major projects and step up work to expand the use of natural currencies in trade settlements," Putin said.

