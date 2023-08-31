Open Menu

Russia, Ukraine Carry Out Drone Strikes In Each Other's Cities

Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2023 | 06:09 PM

Russia, Ukraine carry out drone strikes in each other's cities

The Russian and Ukrainian governments on Wednesday made conflicting claims about drone attacks on each other's cities

MOSCOW, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :The Russian and Ukrainian governments on Wednesday made conflicting claims about drone attacks on each other's cities.

Moscow claimed that overnight attacks on the airport in the Pskov region damaged four planes, two of which were burned, while Kyiv claimed that the Russian intense attack killed two civilians and injured another.

Pskov Governor Mikhail Vedernikov and Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin both stated on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the Ukraine drone attack on Pskov airport is being investigated. However, there were no casualties in the overnight strike, they added. According to Russia's Tass news agency, emergency services confirmed that four Il-76-type aircraft were damaged and two were burned.

In a separate statement, the Russian Defense Ministry said three Ukrainian drones were shot down by air defense systems at 2 a.m. local time (2300GMT Monday) in the Bryansk, Oryol, and Kaluga regions.

It also stated that the air defense systems prevented Kyiv's attack via unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) at about 2.

00 a.m. (2300GMT Monday) in the Ryazan region, another at 3.30 a.m. (0030GMT) in Moscow's Ruzskiy district, and another at 4.00 a.m. (0100GMT) in the Ryazan region.

Another statement from the ministry claimed that Russian Black Sea Fleet naval aviation aircraft destroyed four Ukrainian fast military boats carrying 50 special operations soldiers.

Meanwhile, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Sergey Popko, stated on X that Russia launched an intense airstrike overnight. "Kyiv has not seen such a powerful attack since the spring. The enemy carried out a massive attack using UAVs and missiles," he added.

According to him, Ukrainian forces responded by destroying Russian drones. However, two people were killed and another was injured as a result of UAV and missile fragments falling into non-residential buildings and starting fires, which the crews extinguished.

Related Topics

Drone Injured Attack Governor Ukraine Moscow Russia Twitter Vehicle Kaluga Pskov Bryansk Ryazan National University From Airport

Recent Stories

Flood makes 162,000 people homeless in Bahawalpur

Flood makes 162,000 people homeless in Bahawalpur

42 seconds ago
 Eight held with 6kg Hashish, alcoholic liquid

Eight held with 6kg Hashish, alcoholic liquid

47 seconds ago
 Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad inspects Nawansh ..

Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad inspects Nawanshahr chair lift

2 minutes ago
 5 killed,1130 injured in 1097 RTCs in Punjab

5 killed,1130 injured in 1097 RTCs in Punjab

2 minutes ago
 Inaugural Hockey5s WC in January

Inaugural Hockey5s WC in January

2 minutes ago
 Fire engulfs illegal housing block killing 73 in S ..

Fire engulfs illegal housing block killing 73 in South Africa

2 minutes ago
PSCA, Police arrest two gangsters

PSCA, Police arrest two gangsters

2 minutes ago
 IT industry got potential to fix Pakistan's trade ..

IT industry got potential to fix Pakistan's trade imbalance: IT Minister

23 seconds ago
 27 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon hold ..

27 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders netted

5 minutes ago
 Health Department issues dengue alert

Health Department issues dengue alert

5 minutes ago
 Gold rates increase by Rs.3,400 to Rs 239,800 per ..

Gold rates increase by Rs.3,400 to Rs 239,800 per tola

5 minutes ago
 Experts stress long-term structural reforms for ..

Experts stress long-term structural reforms for sustainable energy pricing

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World