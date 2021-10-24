UrduPoint.com

Russia, Ukraine Exchange Remains Of Red Army Soldiers Killed In World War II

Sun 24th October 2021 | 09:00 PM

NOVYE YURKOVICHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2021) OVYE YURKOVICHI, Bryansk Region, Russia, October 24 (Sputnik) - Russian search organizations transferred the remains of four Red Army soldiers killed in World War II to Ukrainian searchers, and the latter handed the remains of 17 Soviet soldiers, who died then in Ukraine, to the Russian side, Sputnik correspondent reported on Sunday.

The ceremony took place at the friendship monument between the Russian Novye Yurkovichi checkpoint and the Ukrainian Senkivka checkpoint. The remains will be buried in the soldiers' home countries with military honors.

The chairman of the public organization Military Archaeology, Yuri Solomatin, said that one of the found soldiers was identified by a piece of photographic film featuring his party membership card, that was surprisingly kept in the warrior's document folder.

Another soldier who died in the Battle of Moscow was identified by the preserved iron name tag.

"The soldier must lie in his ground, return to his family, to his descendants. The soldier must return home irrespective of different political nuances," the Ukrainian organization Military Archaeology spokesman, Andrei Pulin, said, adding that interaction between the sides is "absolutely adequate" and the Ukrainian authorities find it normal.

Ukraine transferred to Russia the remains of soldiers who were from Moscow, Yaroslavl, Kuybyshev (now Samara), Tomsk, Kemerovo, Gorky (now Nizhny Novgorod), Ivanovo, Novgorod regions, the Kabardino-Balkarian, Abkhazian, Bashkir, Komi, and Crimean republics of the USSR.

Russia transferred to Ukraine the remains of soldiers who were from the Kiev, Podolsk, Vinnytsia, and Kharkiv regions.

