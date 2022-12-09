UrduPoint.com

Russia, US To Continue Dialogue On Prisoner Exchanges Without Intermediaries - Diplomat

Faizan Hashmi Published December 09, 2022 | 05:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) Russia and the Unites States will continue direct dialogue on the exchange of prisoners without any intermediaries, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday.

"As for the specifics of the exchange, the conversation with the US was direct and it will continue in the same way, directly, without intermediaries, through a special channel determined by the presidents of Russia and the United States," Ryabkov said at the Valdai discussion club.

The diplomat added that Russia does not have any specific lists on the exchange of prisoners with the United States.

"I have never said anything before about specific lists or some quantitative composition, and I do not intend to do this in the future. We want Russian citizens, who in many cases have received astounding sentences on far-fetched charges in the United States, to return to their homeland as soon as possible," Ryabkov said.

