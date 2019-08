(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and his Venezuelan counterpart Vladimir Padrino Lopez on Thursday signed an agreement on exchange of visits of warships.

The document was signed at a meeting in Moscow, where the ministers also discussed the situation in Venezuela, as well as bilateral military cooperation.