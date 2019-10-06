Russia, Venezuela to Draft Plan on Multi-Level Cooperation For 10 Years - Deputy PM

(@imziishan)

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2019) Russia and Venezuela will work out a long-term plan on bilateral cooperation before the next meeting of the intergovernmental commission, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov announced after talks with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas.

"We'll try to draw up a strategic document for the next intergovernmental commission, which will determine trade, economic, scientific, technical and cultural relations between our countries for a long period, at least until 2030," Borisov told journalists.

He added that he discussed trade and the process of rebuilding the Venezuelan economy with Maduro on Saturday.

"My visit to Caracas was purely technical in nature," Borisov said, adding that from what he saw, the situation in Venezuela was stable.