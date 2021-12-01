UrduPoint.com

Russia, Vietnam Stand For Full Implementation Of ASEAN Declaration On South China Sea

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) Moscow and Hanoi stand for the full implementation of the ASEAN Declaration on the South China Sea, welcome the early adoption of a code of conduct for the parties, according to a statement following the talks between the presidents of Russia and Vietnam published on the Kremlin's website.

"Russia and Vietnam stand for full and effective implementation of the 2002 Declaration on the Conduct of the Parties in the South China Sea and welcome the efforts to promptly adopt a code of conduct for the parties in the South China Sea," the statement says.

The leaders of Russia and Vietnam also noted the need to develop a mechanism for consultations between representatives of Russia and ASEAN in charge of security issues.

"The parties consider it necessary to build up regional efforts to create in the Asia-Pacific region, on a collective and non-aligned basis, a comprehensive, open and transparent architecture of equal and indivisible security and cooperation based on international law, including the principles of the non-use of force or threat of force, peaceful settlement of disputes, non-interference in the internal affairs of sovereign states," the statement says.

