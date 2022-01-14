Russia Welcomes First Meeting Between Envoys of Armenia, Turkey in Moscow - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) Russia welcomes the first meeting between special envoys of Armenia and Turkey in Moscow on Friday and hopes that it will be successful, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"We are very pleased that today the first meeting is taking place in Moscow. Our role is to help establish a direct dialogue. I hope that this will be successful," Lavrov told a press conference.