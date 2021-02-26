UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian, Abkhazian Foreign Ministers To Meet For Talks In Moscow On Wednesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 03:30 PM

Russian, Abkhazian Foreign Ministers to Meet for Talks in Moscow on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will welcome his Abkhazian counterpart, Daur Kove, to Moscow for talks next week.

"A meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and the Abkhazian foreign minister is planned for March 3.

He [Kove] will come to Moscow for a working visit," Russian ministerial spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

The ministers will discuss relations between Russia and the small South Caucasus breakaway republic as well as their political cooperation on the international arena.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Visit March

Recent Stories

Struck new agreement with Qatar for LNG import, sa ..

18 minutes ago

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques makes telephone ..

1 hour ago

Hareem Shah’s new video goes viral on social med ..

2 hours ago

Ogra recommends massive increase in POL prices

3 hours ago

Pakistan expresses commitment to continue to compl ..

3 hours ago

Pakistan reports 32 deaths due to COVID-19 during ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.