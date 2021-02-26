Russian, Abkhazian Foreign Ministers to Meet for Talks in Moscow on Wednesday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will welcome his Abkhazian counterpart, Daur Kove, to Moscow for talks next week.

"A meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and the Abkhazian foreign minister is planned for March 3.

He [Kove] will come to Moscow for a working visit," Russian ministerial spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

The ministers will discuss relations between Russia and the small South Caucasus breakaway republic as well as their political cooperation on the international arena.