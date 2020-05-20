Russian Aerospace Forces' Helicopter Mi-8 Crashes in Moscow Region, Crew Killed - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) The Mi-8 helicopter of the Russian Aerospace Forces crashed near the city of Klin in Moscow Region, its crew died from injuries, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"On May 19, at about 8 p.m. [17.

00 GMT], while performing a training flight 20 kilometers [12 miles] from the city of Klin (Moscow region), a Mi-8 helicopter of the Russian Aerospace Forces made a hard landing on a deserted area. As a result of a hard landing, the helicopter crew died from injuries," the ministry said

It is added that the commission of the Russian Aerospace Forces' command departed to the scene of the incident. The flight was carried out without ammunition.

"According to preliminary information, the cause of the disaster could be a technical malfunction," the ministry said.