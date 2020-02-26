UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Aerospace Forces Receive First S-350 Vityaz Air Defense System - Ministry

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 09:59 PM

Russian Aerospace Forces Receive First S-350 Vityaz Air Defense System - Ministry

The first S-350 Vityaz medium-range air defense missile system has been added to the Russian aerospace forces' arsenal, the Defense Ministry said on Wednesday

GATCHINA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) The first S-350 Vityaz medium-range air defense missile system has been added to the Russian aerospace forces' arsenal, the Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

In mid-January, the ministry said that Russia's Leningrad Region would be the first to host the Vityaz air defense missile system.

"The first new S-350 Vityaz air defense missile system has been added to the Russian aerospace forces' arsenal. [The system] has recently been deployed at the training center of the anti-aircraft missile forces in Gatchina [a town in the Leningrad Region]," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that the anti-aircraft missile forces would be trained on how to use the new Vityaz system.

The Russian aerospace forces are set to receive 12 battalions of the S-350, each including 12 launch pads. Every launcher, in its turn, is equipped with 12 missiles. Thus, almost 150 launchers are to be added to the aerospace forces' arsenal by 2027, the ministry noted.

According to the ministry, the air defense missile system will help make the aerospace forces two times more effective in countering cruise missile strikes and replace the older S-300PS system.

The S-350 was developed by the Almaz-Antey concern and first showcased at the International Military-Technical Forum Army-2019.

Related Topics

Russia Gatchina Arsenal

Recent Stories

NCM issues fresh to strong wind and waves warning

16 minutes ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed launches &#039;Teyase ..

16 minutes ago

UAE, Mexico hold discussions on strengthening econ ..

46 minutes ago

Oil prices slide as virus circles globe, stocks se ..

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister reminds int'l community to act over ..

2 minutes ago

Over 3.8Mln Children in Zimbabwe Require Food Assi ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.