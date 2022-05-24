Russian Agriculture Minister Patrushev May Join Gazprom Board of Directors - Company

Russian Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev may enter the board of directors of Gazprom, the company said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2022) Russian Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev may enter the board of directors of Gazprom, the company said.

Patrushev, who is the son of Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, is included in the list of candidates for voting at the annual general meeting of Gazprom shareholders for elections to the board of directors.

The annual meeting of shareholders will be held on June 30 remotely.