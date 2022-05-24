UrduPoint.com

Russian Agriculture Minister Patrushev May Join Gazprom Board Of Directors - Company

Sumaira FH Published May 24, 2022 | 06:53 PM

Russian Agriculture Minister Patrushev May Join Gazprom Board of Directors - Company

Russian Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev may enter the board of directors of Gazprom, the company said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2022) Russian Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev may enter the board of directors of Gazprom, the company said.

Patrushev, who is the son of Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, is included in the list of candidates for voting at the annual general meeting of Gazprom shareholders for elections to the board of directors.

The annual meeting of shareholders will be held on June 30 remotely.

Related Topics

Russia Agriculture Company May June

Recent Stories

Police raid leaves 11 dead in Rio favela: Brazil a ..

Police raid leaves 11 dead in Rio favela: Brazil authorities

29 seconds ago
 West Ham's Bowen named in England squad for Nation ..

West Ham's Bowen named in England squad for Nations League

32 seconds ago
 Tennis: French Open results - 1st update

Tennis: French Open results - 1st update

34 seconds ago
 Russia Bars Entry to 154 Members of UK House of Lo ..

Russia Bars Entry to 154 Members of UK House of Lords - Foreign Ministry

35 seconds ago
 Imran Khan vows to take out out historic processio ..

Imran Khan vows to take out out historic procession

5 minutes ago
 GOC attends Isra University's session as Chief gue ..

GOC attends Isra University's session as Chief guest

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.