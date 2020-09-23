UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 11:20 PM

Russian Ambassador Says Sputnik V Developed for Domestic Use, Not Being Forced on Anyone

Russia has developed its vaccine against COVID-19, Sputnik V, for domestic consumption and is not forcing it on anyone, Ambassador to Austria Dmitry Lubinsky said

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) Russia has developed its vaccine against COVID-19, Sputnik V, for domestic consumption and is not forcing it on anyone, Ambassador to Austria Dmitry Lubinsky said.

"The Sputnik V vaccine was developed first and foremost for domestic internal use. I would like to emphasize as clearly as possible that we are not forcing it on anyone. But, of course, we are pleased that many countries have already shown great interest toward it," Lubinsky said in an interview with the Diplomacy and Commerce magazine, published on Wednesday.

The ambassador slammed suspicions about the vaccine's reliability as an example of not entirely ethical competition practices.

"Unfortunately, these days, we are seeing some countries working toward their economic and political interests by any means available. Unfortunately, tarnishing a competitor's reputation is the foremost among them," Lubinsky added.

On August 11, Russia became the first country in the world to register a coronavirus vaccine, named Sputnik V and developed by the Gamaleya Institute.

