Russian Aviation Carries Out Eight Strikes on Ukrainian Troops - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2023) Russian aviation has inflicted eight missile and bomb strikes on Ukrainian troops in the Kupyansk direction, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.

"The crews of Ka-52 and Mi-28 attack helicopters and Su-25 attack aircraft have inflicted eight missile and bomb strikes on the accumulation of manpower, weapons and military equipment of the 14th separate mechanized brigade and the 103rd territorial defense brigade (of Ukraine)," the spokesperson said.

In addition, in the course of hostilities in the Kupyansk direction, Russian forces struck at the concentration of manpower, weapons, military and special equipment of Ukraine's 14th separate mechanized brigade, using a Tornado-S multiple launch rocket system.