Russian Cabinet Supports Bill Forbidding Russian Ambassadors to Have Foreign Citizenship

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) The Russian government's commission on legislative drafting activities has supported the bill banning Russian ambassadors from having foreign citizenship or a permit to reside abroad, according to a draft cabinet review, seen by Sputnik.

Senior Russian lawmakers Konstantin Kosachev and Andrey Klishas have submitted to the lower house a bill, under which a citizen having foreign citizenship or a permit to reside abroad would not be allowed to serve as a Russian ambassador to a foreign country or Russia's permanent representative to an international organization.

"These changes are contingent on the adoption of a Russian Federation law on the amendment to the Russian Federation constitution, dated March 14, 2020, ... 'On Improving the Regulation of Certain Aspects of the Organization and Functioning of Public Authority' ... that envisions restrictions on certain officials' foreign citizenship, residence permit or some other document that confirms the right of the Russian Federation citizen to permanently reside on the territory of a foreign country ... The Russian Federation's government supports the bill," the draft review read.