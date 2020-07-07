UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Cabinet Supports Bill Forbidding Russian Ambassadors To Have Foreign Citizenship

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 09:10 AM

Russian Cabinet Supports Bill Forbidding Russian Ambassadors to Have Foreign Citizenship

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) The Russian government's commission on legislative drafting activities has supported the bill banning Russian ambassadors from having foreign citizenship or a permit to reside abroad, according to a draft cabinet review, seen by Sputnik.

Senior Russian lawmakers Konstantin Kosachev and Andrey Klishas have submitted to the lower house a bill, under which a citizen having foreign citizenship or a permit to reside abroad would not be allowed to serve as a Russian ambassador to a foreign country or Russia's permanent representative to an international organization.

"These changes are contingent on the adoption of a Russian Federation law on the amendment to the Russian Federation constitution, dated March 14, 2020, ... 'On Improving the Regulation of Certain Aspects of the Organization and Functioning of Public Authority' ... that envisions restrictions on certain officials' foreign citizenship, residence permit or some other document that confirms the right of the Russian Federation citizen to permanently reside on the territory of a foreign country ... The Russian Federation's government supports the bill," the draft review read.

Related Topics

Russia March Citizenship 2020 From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Paraguay FM discuss bilateral ..

7 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Croatian counterpart discuss b ..

7 hours ago

UAE is keen to support and promote the Arab-Chines ..

7 hours ago

UAE plans to conduct more than two million Covid-1 ..

9 hours ago

ACTVET celebrates graduation of 822 applied techno ..

10 hours ago

The ‘Hope Probe’ Team works round-the-clock in ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.