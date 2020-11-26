Russian, Chinese Cabinet Chiefs to Hold Virtual Meeting December 2

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will hold virtual talks with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang next week as part of an annual meeting between the heads of government of the two countries.

"On December 2, 2020, Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin and Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China Li Keqiang will hold the 25th regular meeting of the heads of government of Russia and China via videoconference," a statement from the Russian Prime Minister's office read.

The discussions will center around the further development of strategic ties and partnership on the international stage. A wide range of topics regarding the cooperation between the two Eurasian giants will also be covered including investment, manufacturing, energy, agriculture and much else.

A joint communique will be issued after the conclusion of the talks, the Russian government website added.