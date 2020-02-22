Russian Citizen Who Fought in Syria Extradited From Albania - Security Service

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2020) A Russian national who has been wanted for participating in the armed conflict in Syria on the side of Islamists has been extradited from Albania and put in pre-trial detention in Russia, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Saturday.

"The Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation, together with the Russian Prosecutor General Office, Interpol's National Central Bureau of the Russian Interior Ministry and the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service, has organized an extradition of internationally wanted Russian citizen Mislaev Rasul Visanievich from Albania," the FSB said.

Radical Islamist Mislaev went to Syria in 2013, where he fought on the side of the Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia) against the Syrian government forces. In 2019, he was arrested in Albania and put in pre-extradition detention there.