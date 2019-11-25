UrduPoint.com
Russian Combat Aircraft Continue Patrol Mission In Northern Syria - Reconciliation Center

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 03:10 AM

Russian Combat Aircraft Continue Patrol Mission in Northern Syria - Reconciliation Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) The Russian combat aircraft on Sunday conducted air patrolling along several routes as part of the Russia-Turkey deal over the buffer zone in northern Syria, the commander of the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation said.

"The Russian combat aircraft conducted air patrolling along the routes Kuweires-Metras-Kharab Bal-Kobane-Kuweires," Maj. Gen Yuri Borenkov said at a daily briefing,

Borenkov did not specify the types of the aircraft involved in the patrol.

Following talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip, a Russian-Turkish memorandum was signed on October 22 in Russia's Sochi, which stipulates conditions for peaceful withdrawal of Kurdish militia in Syria to a distance of 30 kilometers (18.

6 miles) from the border with Turkey.

The 10-point document envisions a variety of patrol missions carried out by the Russian military contingent in Syria, Syrian border guards and Turkish troops in order to ensure the implementation of the deal.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on October 29 that the withdrawal of Kurdish militia units from the security zone in northeastern Syria had been completed ahead of schedule.

