Russian Constitution to Be Valid in Donbas If It Joins Federation - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) The Russian constitution will be valid in Donbas, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions if they become part of the federation following referendums, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday when asked about possible Ukrainian attacks on these territories.

"Certainly. In these territories (in case of accession to Russia following a referendum), the constitution of the Russian Federation will go into force. Everything is very clear on this," Peskov told reporters.

On Tuesday, the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk (DPR, LPR) as well as the regions of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson said that they would hold referendums on accession to Russia from September 23-27.

The DPR and LPR proclaimed their independence from Ukraine in 2014 after holding self-determination referendums. In February 2022, Russia recognized the DPR and LPR and launched a military operation in Ukraine in response to their calls for help in fencing off Ukrainian attacks.