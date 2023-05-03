UrduPoint.com

Russian Consulate In Finland's Aland Attacked - Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 03, 2023 | 08:55 PM

Russian Consulate in Finland's Aland Attacked - Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

The Russian consulate in Mariehamn, the capital of Finland's autonomous territory Aland, has been attacked on Sunday night, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) The Russian consulate in Mariehamn, the capital of Finland's autonomous territory Aland, has been attacked on Sunday night, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"On the night of April 30 to May 1, 2023, an act of vandalism was committed against the consulate of Russia in Mariehamn ...

A group of people threw an explosive stun device, as well as other items, into the territory of the Russian foreign mission. The consulate building suffered material damage. The actions of the intruders posed a direct threat to the life and health of the Russian mission staff," Zakharova said.

According to the statement, the Russian embassy in Helsinki had sent a note to the Finnish Foreign Ministry with a demand "to take the necessary measures to bring the perpetrators to justice."

