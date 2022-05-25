UrduPoint.com

Russian Consulate In Houston Asks US If Any Russian Citizens Among Texas School Victims

Muhammad Irfan Published May 25, 2022 | 04:00 AM

Russian Consulate in Houston Asks US if Any Russian Citizens Among Texas School Victims

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2022) Russian diplomats have sought information from law the enforcement authorities in Texas whether any Russian citizens are among the victims of the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Russia's Consul General in Houston Alexander Pisarev told Sputnik.

"We are asking the law enforcement officers if there were any Russian children there," Pisarev said on Tuesday.

Texas, Governor Greg Abbott said earlier that an 18-year-old gunman identified as Salvador Romas shot and killed 14 students and one teacher in the Robb Elementary school in Uvalde.

Romas also reportedly killed his grandmother prior to killing the other 15 individuals.

Abbott said Romas was armed with a handgun and possibly a rifle and is believed to have been killed by police officers responding on the scene.

The governor issued a statement that he had directed Texas law enforcement agencies to assist Uvalde law enforcement in the investigation of the shooting.

Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo said the alleged gunman acted alone. Arredondo added the Robb Elementary school serves second through fourth grade students.

Related Topics

Police Governor Russia Salvador Houston From

Recent Stories

Shooter in Texas Elementary School Incident in Cus ..

Shooter in Texas Elementary School Incident in Custody - Police Dept.

3 hours ago
 EU Pledges to Keep Supporting Ukraine Even If Cris ..

EU Pledges to Keep Supporting Ukraine Even If Crisis Lasts Years - Belgian Prime ..

3 hours ago
 Over Half of Americans Say US Economy Bigger Prior ..

Over Half of Americans Say US Economy Bigger Priority Than Anti-Russia Sanctions ..

3 hours ago
 IGP pays homage to Shaheed Constable Kamal Ahmed

IGP pays homage to Shaheed Constable Kamal Ahmed

3 hours ago
 Joint Russia-China Bomber Drills Show Their Partne ..

Joint Russia-China Bomber Drills Show Their Partnership 'Alive, Well' - State De ..

3 hours ago
 Directions issued to finalize security, allied arr ..

Directions issued to finalize security, allied arrangements for Long March

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.