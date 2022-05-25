Russian Consulate in Houston Asks US if Any Russian Citizens Among Texas School Victims

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2022) Russian diplomats have sought information from law the enforcement authorities in Texas whether any Russian citizens are among the victims of the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Russia's Consul General in Houston Alexander Pisarev told Sputnik.

"We are asking the law enforcement officers if there were any Russian children there," Pisarev said on Tuesday.

Texas, Governor Greg Abbott said earlier that an 18-year-old gunman identified as Salvador Romas shot and killed 14 students and one teacher in the Robb Elementary school in Uvalde.

Romas also reportedly killed his grandmother prior to killing the other 15 individuals.

Abbott said Romas was armed with a handgun and possibly a rifle and is believed to have been killed by police officers responding on the scene.

The governor issued a statement that he had directed Texas law enforcement agencies to assist Uvalde law enforcement in the investigation of the shooting.

Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo said the alleged gunman acted alone. Arredondo added the Robb Elementary school serves second through fourth grade students.