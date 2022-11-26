UrduPoint.com

Russian Defense Ministry Sounds Alarm Over US Research That Amplified Omicron Lethality

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 26, 2022 | 08:37 PM

Russian Defense Ministry Sounds Alarm Over US Research That Amplified Omicron Lethality

The head of the Russian Defense Ministry's biohazard unit raised alarm on Saturday over a recent experiment by the Boston University to create a much more infectious and deadly coronavirus strain than the existing Omicron

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2022) The head of the Russian Defense Ministry's biohazard unit raised alarm on Saturday over a recent experiment by the Boston University to create a much more infectious and deadly coronavirus strain than the existing Omicron.

The university released a study on the preprint website bioRxiv in October claiming that the new recombinant virus, dubbed Omi-S, caused "a severe disease leading to around 80% mortality" in mice. The strain was pieced together from an early 2020 coronavirus variant and the spike protein of Omicron BA.1, a strain that kicked off most COVID-19 waves in the first pandemic winter.

Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov said the fact that the experiment was allowed to go ahead spoke to a lack of state supervision over genetic engineering and synthetic biology, which studies how living organisms can be redesigned for new purposes.

"Despite high biological risks, the experiment was paid for with American budget money without the permission of a national biosecurity regulator," Kirillov said at a news briefing.

The experiment was conducted at the Boston University's National Emerging Infectious Diseases Laboratories. In the pre-print, the scientists said their coronavirus research was funded in part with grants from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).

Back in 2021, the NIH sought to distance itself from any gain-of-function research on coronaviruses, saying neither it nor NIAID ever approved a grant supporting research that would have increased the transmissibility or lethality of the virus for humans. The Boston University's study only looked at mice.

Related Topics

Russia Budget Boston Money October 2020 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russia Greenlights Plan to Create Permafrost Monit ..

Russia Greenlights Plan to Create Permafrost Monitoring System

15 minutes ago
 France v Denmark World Cup starting line-ups

France v Denmark World Cup starting line-ups

17 minutes ago
 Football: World Cup results

Football: World Cup results

17 minutes ago
 Brazil's Richarlison thrives in World Cup spotligh ..

Brazil's Richarlison thrives in World Cup spotlight

17 minutes ago
 Seven-days anti-polio campaign launched in ICT

Seven-days anti-polio campaign launched in ICT

49 minutes ago
 Prime Minister briefed on Turkish tourism industry ..

Prime Minister briefed on Turkish tourism industry, prospects of tourism coopera ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.