Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Discusses Bilateral Relations With Israeli Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2022) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov has discussed the bilateral relations with Israeli Ambassador to Russia Ben Zvi, the Russian Foreign MInistry said.

The meeting was held on Thursday at the request of the Israeli ambassador.

"During the conversation the parties discussed urgent matters for the further development of the Russian-Israeli relations," the ministry said in a statement.

The diplomats also focused on the international and middle East issues as well as on other matters of mutual interest.

The Russian-Israeli relations are currently complicated by the possibility of closure of the Jewish Agency for Israel (Sochnut) in Russia.