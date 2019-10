Russian Deputy Prime Minister to Meet With Venezuelan Industry Minister on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2019) Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov will hold a meeting with Venezuelan Industries and National Production Minister Tareck Zaidan El Aissami Maddah on Saturday.

Venezuela and Russia will sign a number of cooperation agreements during Borisov's official visit to Caracas.

Moscow-Caracas cooperation on trade and the economy is also on the agenda of the Russian deputy prime minister's visit.