Fri 18th June 2021 | 06:20 PM

Russian Diplomat Discussed With Serbian Foreign Minister Putin's Potential Visit in 2021

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said during his working visit to Serbia on Friday that he discussed with Serbian Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic the potential visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to the Balkan country in 2021.

"We also discussed a possible schedule of visits, which we keep in mind, we very much hope that it will be implemented, including the possible visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Serbia, ministerial visits, and this will confirm the specific nature of our relations," Grushko said.

