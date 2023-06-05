UrduPoint.com

Russian Education Center Sirius Partners With UNESCO To Promote Climate Change Awareness

Umer Jamshaid Published June 05, 2023 | 09:56 PM

Russian education center Sirius announced on Monday that it would cooperate with the United Nations' world heritage body UNESCO to raise awareness about climate change

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2023) Russian education center Sirius announced on Monday that it would cooperate with the United Nations' world heritage body UNESCO to raise awareness about climate change.

"Sirius has joined the UNESCO Environmental Education Program, which aims to improve education about climate change.

Through this program, we will develop and implement up-to-date approaches to environmental education of both children and adults," Sirius head Yelena Shmeleva said.

Shmeleva said in a statement that the Sochi-based education center would cooperate with friendly countries to tap their expertise in tackling environmental issues.

Sirius plans to start planting a subtropical forest on the Black Sea coast this year as part of its Russia greening initiative. The natural preserve will include more than 10,000 exotic trees and shrubs.

