Russian Embassy in US Doubts Kiev to Use Cluster Munitions to Target MIlitary Targets Only

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2023) The Russian Embassy in the United States said Thursday that it has noted the Pentagon's statement about the delivery of cluster munitions to Ukraine and slammed US officials' statements that Kiev would use these weapons accurately as a "clumsy attempt to justify their own provocative actions."

"We have noted a Pentagon's announcement that cluster munitions have been delivered to Ukraine. We have also taken note of statements by the Administration's officials about some 'promises,' given by the Kiev regime to use these weapons with 'the highest incentive to limits' and in 'appropriate places.' Such statements by U.S. officials are a clumsy attempt to justify their own provocative actions," the Embassy said on Telegram.

The Embassy said that "anyone who follows the conflict knows that Kiev has been using U.S. security assistance to hit civilian targets in the hope of intimidating us and 'killing as many Russians as possible,'" adding that residential areas with no military facilities have been targeted in these strikes.

"There is no doubt that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will not abide by any 'restrictions' in selecting their targets since they are desperate due to the colossal losses as well as inability to achieve successes on the front," the Embassy said, adding that it was "hard to imagine how many civilian casualties there will be, including Ukrainians, when the Kiev criminals start using U.S. cluster munitions."

Joint Staff Director for Operations Lt. Gen. Douglas A. Sims said earlier on Thursday that cluster munitions provided by the United States and other countries have already been delivered to Ukraine, adding that there were cluster munitions in Ukraine provided by third-party countries prior to Washington's delivery of the weapons.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Wednesday that Ukraine would use cluster munitions provided by the US only against military targets.