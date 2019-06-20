Russian Embassy Notes Surge in Street Crime in London

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) The Russian embassy in the United Kingdom has informed Russian citizens about a surge in street crime involving melee weapons in London.

"Another surge in melee weapons use in street violence can be observed in London. According to media reports, only over the past several days, five deadly incidents have been registered in the eastern and southeastern parts of the city.

Since the beginning of 2019, 56 murders have been registered in London. The unhappy trend of the past years is continuing," the embassy said in a statement, published on its website on Wednesday.

The diplomatic mission advised Russian nationals, visiting London, to be vigilant, avoid public places and follow recommendations issued by the local authorities.

The UK Office for National Statistics recorded a 6-percent increase in the number of police registered offenses involving knives or sharp instruments in the country in 2018.